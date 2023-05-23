Bihar: What happened to the marriage of the bride who was shot by a crazy lover in Munger? Know the decision of the groom..

Bihar Crime News: Apoorva became a bride on Sunday in Munger. The procession was about to arrive at the door and the bride was being prepared in the beauty parlour. Suddenly his crazy lover reached the beauty parlor and he shot Apoorva. Apoorva narrowly escaped but got injured due to the bullet. Where the procession was to be welcomed, there was silence. There was an atmosphere of chaos. The news spread like wild fire. Know what happened to Apoorva’s marriage.

Weeds in homes due to crazy lover

Because of the crazy lover, there was mourning in many homes. While the injured girl is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. At the same time, after the incident, the marriage procession reached the marriage hall of the city, returned and the marriage also stopped. Not only this, lakhs of rupees were wasted on food and decorations. The girl injured by the bullet is being referred from Sadar Hospital and is being treated in a private hospital.

Kept pressuring him to perform the ritual of donating vermilion but…

The relatives of the injured girl, along with their relatives, were pressurizing the groom’s father Arun, a resident of Maydariapur, to perform the ritual of donating vermilion. But the procession returned in the night itself. Till around 3 am on Monday morning, pressure was created by many people of the society to donate vermilion. But the boy’s father did not refuse to marry, but by saying that first the girl’s treatment is necessary. Right now there is no condition to donate vermilion.

The pandal was made at a cost of two lakhs

Apoorva’s marriage was to take place on Sunday night. The procession also reached the marriage hall of the city. While the marriage hall was decorated like a bride to welcome the baraatis, different types of delicious dishes were arranged. The procession reached from May Dariyapur of Sadar block at 8 o’clock. Everyone was engrossed in the preparations for the wedding celebration. Only then at 8:30 am information is received that the bride was shot, who was taken to the hospital. Everyone ran to the hospital and the sound of the band-baja stopped. It is said that the pandal was built at a cost of two lakhs. While arrangements were made for the food of lakhs. But everything got ruined.