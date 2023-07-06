Bihar: Why suddenly crocodiles started coming in residential areas? Knocking in the village, one dead body found on the track

Bihar News: Due to the heavy rains in Bihar, the water level of the rivers started rising, and now the water is spreading rapidly. Whereas in West Champaran, crocodiles have now started moving towards residential areas. It has become a matter of concern for the people. Forest workers have rescued two crocodiles from different places and released them in the Gandak river. At the same time, the body of a crocodile was recovered on the railway track.

Crocodile dead body found on railway track

A crocodile died after being run over by a train on the Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj railway line. The incident took place near Mangalpur Gumti number-54 between Valmikinagar Road railway station and Bagaha station. Railway personnel informed about this to the Madanpur Forest Range Office. After this the team of forest personnel reached the spot. Started the investigation by taking possession of the dead crocodile’s dead body cut in two parts between the railway line.

buried crocodile carcass

Regarding the death of the crocodile, Rampur forest ranger Rajesh Roshan told that a team of forest personnel has recovered the dead body of a crocodile that got cut off from a train on the railway track and brought it to the Madanpur forest area office. The dead body was buried there after the postmortem. He told that from which train the crocodile was bitten, it is being investigated.

Bihar Flood: All the gates of Valmikinagar Barrage were opened, danger of flood loomed in a dozen rivers

Crocodiles coming in residential areas

Due to the rains in the past, due to the filling of water in the Gandak river and drains passing through the forest of VTR, due to the spread of water all around the forest, the process of wandering of poisonous snakes, crocodiles, pigs, bears and other violent wild animals started towards the residential areas. It is done. Seeing these animals in the villages, people are worried about the safety of their lives and property and people are forced to wake up. In the same sequence, Madanpur field office received information about the release of two crocodiles in Mangalpur Ausani and Gobarhiya villages of Madanpur forest area of ​​VTR forest division.

Crocodiles released in Gandak river

Taking this information seriously, a team of different forest personnel reached under the leadership of forester Rajesh Roshan and forest guard Gaurishankar Dubey of Madanpur forest area. The team of both the forest personnel reached the spot and safely rescued the crocodile near the village. In this context, Forest Officer in-charge of Madanpur Forest Range, Awadhesh Prasad Singh said that on the information of the villagers, two crocodiles from different villages were safely rescued and released into the Gandak river.

