Bihar will be free from Kalazar this year, now only 184 infected in the state due to action on the disease

Anand Tiwari, Patna. There is a possibility of achieving the target of eradicating Kala-azar in Bihar this year. This year Isuvapur Primary Health Center in Saran district and Goriyakothi Primary Health Center in Siwan district have also become disease free. According to the new figures released after the review of the Health Department, now only 184 patients of Kala-azar are left in the whole of Bihar, whereas in 2014 their number was 8028.

Beating Kalazar in 9 years, will get certificate in 2025-26

According to Dr. Ashok Kumar, Additional Director cum State Program Officer of Vector Borne Disease Control Program, Kala-azar has got a big defeat in Bihar in about nine years. Talking about statistics, in the year 2014, there was an outbreak of Kala-azar in 130 blocks of 33 districts of Bihar. But, when it was reviewed in 2021, it was found that Kala-azar is no longer an epidemic in any block of the state. However, Saran and Siwan were the two districts where the number of victims was being recorded. But by May this year, even those districts have become free and only 184 patients are left in the whole of Bihar. Special efforts are also being made for these patients. It is expected that this year Bihar will become completely Kala-azar free. If everything goes well, then in the next year 2025-26, its certificate will also be received from WHO. The present report will also be sent for this.

Awareness increased from Chief Minister’s Kalajar Relief Scheme

In the year 2013, Mukhyamantri Kalazar Rahat Yojana has been started for entire Bihar including Patna. Under this, a patient undergoing treatment for Kala-azar gets Rs 150 daily as daily wages on being admitted to the hospital. Not only this, if a patient of Kala-azar is found in any village or city, then Asha is given Rs. 50 per patient as an incentive for bringing them to the hospital.

40 percent decrease every year

According to the latest figures of the Health Department, there is a decrease of about 40% in Kala-azar patients every year in the state. In 2014, 228 villages were hotspots of Kalajar, which has reduced to five in August, 2021. By December, 2022, these five villages also became free from hotspots. The Health Department claims that Bihar will be free from Kala-azar by December, 2023.

special attention being given

On the other hand, Dr. Shravan Kumar, civil surgeon of Patna district, says that special attention is being paid from identification of Kala-azar patients to treatment. A lot of caution is being exercised in this.

what is kala azar

Kala-azar or black fever is caused by the bite of female sand fly. It is infected with the Leishmania donovani parasite. Its main symptoms include fever, weight loss, fatigue, anemia and swelling of the liver and spleen. There is no vaccine available to prevent this disease. However, if treated in time, the patient can be cured.

