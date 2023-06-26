bihar will become hub of food processing units said industry minister samir mahaseth axs | Mega Food Expo held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Industries Minister said

Inaugurating the Bihar Mega Food Expo 2023 at Gandhi Maidan on Monday, Bihar Industries Minister Sameer Kumar Mahaseth said that Bihar is going to become a hub of food processing units very soon. Meanwhile, on the initiative of the Industry Minister, the machine manufacturing companies involved in the food expo announced that if a machine is booked by any unit for the expansion of its unit or for the establishment of a new unit during the fair period, then they will get the machines. But two years free warranty will be given. In case of any fault, the company’s engineers will maintain the machine only after visiting the site. After the inauguration, Sameer Kumar Mahaseth visited the stalls set up. Encouraged entrepreneurs of units engaged in food processing sector.