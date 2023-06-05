Bihar will get another Vande Bharat Express! Resolution passed to run in Sonpur Railway Division

On Monday, a meeting of the Divisional Parliamentary Committee Sonpur was held under the chairmanship of Saran’s MP co-former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy in the Railway Manager Auditorium of Sonpur. The meeting, which was held on World Environment Day, started with plantation of saplings with the message of conservation and promotion of nature. Along with Rudy, all the MPs while planting saplings also gave a message to the people to plant trees. The suggestions received from the members were discussed in the meeting and important issues related to the progress of railways in the division along with review of currently implemented schemes and future plans were discussed.

Resolution passed on operation of Vande Bharat train

MP Rudy told that a resolution was also passed on the operation of Vande Bharat train in the meeting. Which will be sent to the board. Representatives of Ramnath Thakur, Veena Singh, Ashfaq Karim and other MPs were present in the meeting. Presiding over the meeting, the MP said that 30 stations of Sonpur Railway Division would be upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme. Along with this, approval has been given for the construction of many new ROBs and LHS falling in the Mandal area.

Special discussion to ensure stoppage of trains

Special discussion was also held in the meeting to ensure stoppage of many pairs of trains at Sonpur station, Dighwara and Chhapra stations. He said that under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, a bold step was taken by integrating the Railway Budget with the General Budget. Due to which railway is progressing at a faster pace and railway projects are being completed on time. Many such schemes have been started one after the other under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Due to which the journey of railway passengers is becoming convenient.

Vande Bharat Express: Separate timetable proposal sent for Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Discussion on various rail development works

In the meeting, various railway development works in Sonpur division were discussed between MPs and General Managers and various heads of departments related to Sonpur division, along with many works related to cleanliness and passenger facilities in the division were also reviewed. The MP discussed some important points related to the development of railway in Saran in the meeting.