Bihar will remain in the grip of heat wave till June 11, severe heat wave will continue, know what the Meteorological Department says about the monsoon

Bihar Weather News: Heat wave (Loo) conditions are expected to prevail in entire Bihar till June 11. There is a possibility of severe heat wave conditions in some parts. Regarding this forecast, IMD Patna has issued a high alert on Sunday. In fact, the temperature of the state is expected to increase by two to three degrees Celsius in a few days. During this, there will be a strong west wind. The sky will also be clear. In view of the possibility of the combined effect of all these meteorological and geographical conditions, the IMD has issued a forecast that most parts of Bihar will be in the grip of heat wave for the next seven days and has asked the common people to take high level of vigilance.

Temperature more than 40 degrees in 26 districts

IMD has also issued some instructions to avoid heat stroke. Here on Sunday, the heat of the sun and the hot wind scorched Bihar. The highest temperature of 40 degrees or more has been recorded in 26 districts or places.

Monsoon may be delayed

At the same time, the Indian Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of delay of three to four days in the arrival of monsoon. The southwest monsoon usually sets in over Kerala on June 1 and can start seven days earlier or seven days later. In mid-May, the India Meteorological Department had said that the monsoon could hit Kerala by June 4. But this did not happen. The IMD said on Sunday that conditions are becoming favorable with an increase in westerly winds over the South Arabian Sea. Also, the depth of the westerly winds is increasing gradually.

Tremendous heat wave in 12 districts of Bihar

According to IMD, severe heatwave prevailed in 12 districts of Bihar. Out of these four districts like Purnia, Forbesganj, Khagaria and Katihar have experienced severe heat wave. The highest temperature at these places has been recorded from 6.8 degree to 7.5 degree Celsius above normal. Katihar recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees above normal, Forbesganj 41.2 degrees Celsius, 7.3 degrees above normal, Purnea 42.9 degrees Celsius, 7.3 degrees above normal and Khagaria 43.2 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees above normal.

Many places recorded temperature above 43 degrees.

Apart from this, Valmiki Nagar, Sabour, Motihari, Banka, Bhagalpur, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur and Jamui were also in the grip of severe heatwave. The highest temperature at all these places has been recorded 4.5 to 6.7 degree Celsius above normal. According to IMD, the highest temperature of 43 degrees or more was recorded in Khagaria, Banka, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad and Bhojpur on Sunday. Apart from this, the highest temperature of 40 degree Celsius or more has been recorded in Jiradei, Patna, Gaya, Nawada, Siwan, Aurangabad, Nalanda, Araria, Darbhanga, Dehri, Vaishali, Begusarai, Pusa and Saharsa.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2oPaWOqjks)