Bihar: Woman bitten by snake in Jamui, Tantrik exorcised her in Sadar Hospital premises

Bihar News: A woman was bitten by a snake in Bihar’s Jamui district. After this, the tantrik has done exorcism for hours in the premises of Sadar Hospital. The video of this incident is also going viral on social media. However, the manager of the hospital has confirmed the incident. He has said that the woman’s health deteriorated due to delay in treatment. The manager has appealed to the people not to fall into superstition in such cases and see a doctor as soon as possible.

Woman bitten by snake during domestic work

Let us tell you that many times in the case of snake bite, people fall into the trap of superstition and their lives are at risk. A similar case has come to the fore from Belatand village under Laxmipur police station area of ​​the district. A snake bit Sunita Devi, wife of Chotku Yadav, a resident of Digghi village, during domestic work here. After fear of snake bite, in the first village itself, the relatives got the woman exorcised by the local tantrik. But despite this, when the condition of the woman did not improve, she was brought to Sadar Hospital by car for treatment. Here, along with the car, exorcism was done in the hospital premises as well.

Bihar: Fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express train, know how the lives of the passengers were saved due to the prudence of the villagers

Hospital manager appeals not to fall into superstition

A crowd of people gathered on seeing the chandeliers of the Sadar Hospital. There was an atmosphere of chaos in the hospital. The drama of superstition continued in the hospital for about 15 minutes. But, when the condition of the woman did not improve, the relatives took her to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital. The woman was admitted here. In this case, the manager of the hospital Ramesh Pandey has said that promoting superstition is not right from anywhere.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Bihar: 50 people fell ill after having wedding food in Aurangabad, victims of food poisoning(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lfpqFAsx8Y)