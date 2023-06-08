Bihar: Woman burnt alive for not having a child, in-laws fled home

In Bihar’s Rohtas, a 30-year-old married woman was burnt to death by her in-laws in Barah Patthar locality of Nagar police station area. When the married woman went to the kitchen and caught fire as soon as she lit the match. The relatives of the deceased brought him to the sub-division hospital for treatment, where the doctors referred him to Sasaram after first aid. He died on the way while going to Sasaram. The deceased is said to be Kanti Devi, a resident of Kanath of Daunagar police station under Aurangabad district, who was married in the year 2017 to Tuna Kumar Soni, son of Gorakh Seth Soni of Ward 35, a resident of Barah Patthar. The deceased had no children. It is being told that due to not having a child, his family members used to harass the deceased earlier also.

There was a fight with Kanti many times

Anil Kumar, brother of the deceased, has accused four people including father-in-law, husband, gotni of torturing and burning them to death. The police took the dead body into custody and after conducting the post-mortem handed it over to the relatives. Anil Kumar, the brother of the deceased, told that the in-laws used to beat and beat my sister. When I went to the kitchen on Wednesday morning, the door was locked from outside. Soon smoke started coming out of the kitchen. My sister got burnt in the kitchen due to which she died. The police have also arrested two people in this case. However, other family members have fled the house after the incident.

Relatives were fainting while crying

Baby’s sister and sister-in-law of the deceased were fainting on seeing the dead body in the subdivision hospital. The relatives used to splash water on his face and somehow bring him back to his senses. As soon as she regained consciousness, she started crying. The elder brother of the deceased Gorakh and other family members were also in bad condition by crying. Police has started taking further action in this matter.

