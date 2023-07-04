Bihar: Woman killed by tying hands and feet in Lauria, West Champaran, family made serious allegation

Sensation spread after the dead body of a married woman was found in Nauria, West Champaran, Bihar. It is being told that the dead body of the woman has been recovered on the way to Sareh behind Devraj’s Adalat Hussain High School. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Lauria police reached the spot. The Lauria police have taken the body into custody and sent it to Bettiah for postmortem. Along with this, people are being questioned about the incident. The deceased has been identified as Sajrana Khatun, 25-year-old daughter of Samsudin, resident of Baghi Devraj.

Local people told that Sajrana Khatun was married in 2019 to Abrar, a resident of Lakshanota. There is also a son of the deceased. Sajrana was living in her maternal house because of the estrangement going on in her in-laws’ house. Sajrana had left her maternal home on Monday at eleven o’clock in the day. After which his body was recovered from Sareh behind Baghi Vidyalaya. Both the hands of the deceased Sajrana were tied. In this regard, Station Officer Kailash Kumar told that prima facie there is a possibility of strangling the deceased. After killing somewhere else, the dead body has been thrown here. All aspects are being thoroughly investigated. The CDR of the deceased’s mobile is being extracted. The mystery of the murder will be solved soon.

An FIR has not yet been lodged by the parents regarding the incident. However, why and how Sajrana, who was living in her maternal home, was murdered is a matter of discussion among the people of Devraj. The relatives have expressed the suspicion of murder on the in-laws. Police station chief Kailash Kumar told that the dead body has been handed over to the relatives after the postmortem.