Bihar: Woman shot dead, husband came out of jail a few days ago

Bihar News: The incident of murder has come to light in Chhapra located in Saran district of Bihar. Where a woman has been shot dead. This whole matter is related to Tilkar village of Ekma police station in the district. The criminals shot and killed the woman. It is being told that the woman’s husband had come out of jail a few days ago. There has been a stir in the area due to the incident of murder. According to the information, the criminals have shot the sleeping woman in the house through the window. After this the woman died. At the same time, she died before the relatives could take the woman to the hospital.

Furore among the relatives of the deceased

The deceased has been identified as Julie Devi. On the other hand, the miscreants fled away after carrying out the incident. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. After this, at present, the police have taken the dead body in their possession and sent it for postmortem. Along with this, the police is investigating the incident of this murder. Sensation has spread in the area due to the incident of murder. On the other hand, the family members are in bad condition by crying. There has been uproar in the relatives of the deceased.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

In this whole case, the relatives of the deceased informed that the woman was shot. After this, he also tried to take her to the hospital. But, before that the woman died. At present, the police is investigating this entire matter. The reasons for the incident will be revealed only after the investigation of the police.

