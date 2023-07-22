Bihar: Woman sitting on railway track with three children after dispute with husband, children saved their lives by running away, mother died

In Bihar’s Arrah, after a quarrel with her husband over an illegal relationship, a woman stood in front of a train on the railway track at Arrah Junction to commit suicide along with her three small children. Where in this incident, the woman died after being hit by the train, while her son and daughter were seriously injured. The son’s leg has been amputated, who has been referred to Patna in critical condition and the daughter is being treated at Sadar Hospital. While seeing the train coming, his elder daughter Jyoti Kumari somehow escaped from the railway track, which saved her life.

Police engaged in the investigation of the case

The deceased was Gudiya Devi, the 25-year-old wife of Manish Kumar, a resident of Girls School, KG Road, Nawada police station. The injured include his 10-year-old daughter Jaya Kumari and five-year-old son Kaushik Kumar. The incident took place on Saturday morning near New Overbridge near East Gumti of Arrah railway station. There was chaos for a long time regarding the incident. On getting the information of the incident, the railway police reached the spot, conducted the post-mortem of the dead body in Sadar Hospital and then got involved in the investigation of the case.

Wife reached railway track after quarrel with husband

It is being told that Gudiya Devi suspected her husband Manish Kumar of having an illegal relationship with another woman. There used to be frequent quarrels between the two regarding him. On Saturday morning, Gudiya Devi had a fight with her husband on mobile for calling her husband home. After this Manish Kumar refused to come home. After that Gudiya Devi reached the railway track with her three children and sat holding hands. After some time the Himgiri Express train arrived. Gudiya Devi, her son and a daughter got injured due to its grip. After that all three were brought to the hospital, where Gudiya Devi was declared brought dead. While his son was referred to Patna after first aid. Minor injured younger daughter is being treated at Sadar Hospital.

Children started running after seeing the train coming, but the mother caught the hands of two children

In this incident, the elder daughter Jyoti Kumari, who survived safely, told that in the morning there was a fight between the parents over the mobile. After that, the mother angrily took her, her brother Kaushik and sister Jaya Kumari to the railway track located on East Gumti side New Overbridge of Arrah railway station. There she sat on the track holding the hands of all three of us. Then the Himgiri train arrived. Seeing her, all the three brothers and sisters started running away leaving the mother’s hand. Then the mother caught hold of her brother Kaushik’s hand, while she and her younger sister Jaya Kumari ran away leaving their mother’s hand. While running away, his younger sister Jaya Kumari got injured. And his mother died on the spot after being hit by the train. While his brother Kaushik Kumar was also badly injured after being hit by the train. After that, he was brought to Sadar Hospital by the passengers going by the same train. There his mother was declared dead. Whereas after giving first aid, his younger brother Kaushik Kumar was referred to Patna for better treatment. His brother Kaushik Kumar’s right leg was amputated in the accident.

There was always a fight between father and mother

Daughter Jyoti told that the father used to always talk to another woman, about whom there was always a fight. Also, his mother was beaten and abused by his father. His father was out of the house on Saturday morning. Then his mother called him home, but he did not come. There was a verbal exchange between the two over the phone itself. Then his father said that whatever you want to do, do it, I will not come. After that his mother angrily left the house with all three. Here, this quarrel between husband and wife took away their mother from three children. It is being told that Gudiya Devi has two daughters Jyoti, Jaya and one son Kaushik. There is chaos in his house after the incident.