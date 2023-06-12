Bihar: Woman tied her husband to a tree and set him on fire on the pretext of taking a selfie, know what happened then

Bihar News: A strange case has come to light in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Here a woman tied her husband to a tree on the pretext of taking a selfie. After this he was handed over to the fire. On the pretext of selfie, the woman tried to kill her husband. Seeing the woman’s husband scorching in the fire, the local people immediately took him to the hospital. Here his condition remains critical. The local people caught the woman and handed her over to the police. The police were also surprised to hear the woman’s statement. This whole case pertains to a village of Vasudevpur Sarai Panchayat under Sahebganj police station area of ​​the district.

People handed over the accused woman to the police

According to the information, after tying her husband to a tree, the woman sprinkled kerosene and set it on fire. After this, seeing the flames, a crowd of people gathered around here. The local people extinguished the fire with the victim’s body. Also took him to the hospital. People handed over the accused woman to the police. The victim has been referred to SKMCH for treatment. The victim also said in his statement to the police that his wife wanted to kill him.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

The reasons for the incident could not be disclosed at the moment. However, the relatives of the injured allege that the woman had an illegal relationship with someone else. For this reason she wants to kill her husband. Everyone is surprised to hear this incident. The accused woman has been arrested by the police. Also, the police is probing the cause of the incident. The police have been involved in the investigation of the case.

