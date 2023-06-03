Bihar: Worm found in mid-day meal of Gopalganj school, creating panic among children

Sometimes snakes and sometimes lizards are being found in the mid-day meal served in government schools of Bihar. Now there was chaos among the students after finding a worm in the mid-day meal in Tola Vrindavan of Shiv Tehal Rai’s upgraded middle school of Thave block of Gopalganj district. Principal Ashok Kumar Singh told that the mid-day meal is supplied by the NGO. Khichdi and Chokha were served in the mid-day meal for 80 students on Saturday. Worms were found in the khichdi of three students when it was served in a plate among the students. Seeing this, food was stopped for all the students present in the school. All the students went home without having food.

Complaints of getting insects are not stopping

Ashok Kumar Singh told that all the food was thrown away. This information has been given in BRC. It is noteworthy that even before this, complaints have been received in many schools about worms being found in the mid-day meal and the food being substandard. The officials have also been ignoring this complaint. Because of this the quality of food is improving. At the same time, the complaints of getting worms also did not stop.

Children getting sick after eating mid day meal

Let us tell you that before Gopalganj, children in the schools of Bagaha, Araria Chhapra also fell ill after eating mid-day meal. In Saran district, lizard kernels were found in the mid-day meal, after eating which 36 children fell ill. At the same time, a snake was found dead in the mid-day meal in Araria, which was eaten by 150 children. After which he was hurriedly admitted to the hospital for treatment. At the same time, in West Champaran, about 150 children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal. Here, after the mid-day meal, the children started complaining of stomach ache, headache along with vomiting and diarrhoea.

