Bihar: Youth committed suicide due to not looking handsome in Nalanda, died at sister’s in-laws house

Bihar News: A case of suicide has come to light in Nalanda district. In which the reason for suicide is surprising. A young man ended his life just because he did not look handsome. The case pertains to Pachasa village of Bhaganbigha police station area where a young man named Vijay Kumar committed suicide by going to his sister’s in-laws house. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot.

Suicide in sister’s in-laws house

Due to not looking handsome in Pachasa village of Bhaganbigha police station area, a young man ended his life by suicide at his sister’s in-laws house. The deceased is a resident of Ekangardih village and he had come to his sister’s in-laws house in Pachasa. The relatives told that Vijay was mentally ill. He was deranged and his treatment was also going on. At the same time, some people have made very surprising claims.

The young man used to be tense about hair and face

Some people claim that Vijay Kumar was often under stress regarding his hair and face. This is also being told the real reason behind the suicide. On the other hand, as soon as the information about the suicide was received, the police team reached the spot and the dead body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem. The post-mortem of the dead body was done at Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital. At the same time, the police is engaged in the investigation of the case.

Suicide note also recovered

Police has also recovered a suicide note from the spot. In the suicide note recovered from the spot, the deceased has told that the reason for committing suicide was that he did not look handsome. At the same time, the police is engaged in the investigation of this entire episode. While this incident of suicide has shaken everyone in the deceased’s sister’s in-laws and the deceased’s house and village.