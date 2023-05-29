Bihar: Youth danced on DJ all night, dead body found hanging from tree in morning, police also got entangled in death

A strange case has come to the fore in Hussepur new town of Bhore police station area of ​​Gopalganj, Bihar. It is being told that a young man hanged himself from a tree in the morning after dancing on DJ all night. After the incident, there was uproar among the family members. At the same time, the police reached the information and sent the dead body for postmortem. The reason for the incident is yet to be known. Relatives say that the young man was mentally weak. However, the police is probing the case from both the angle of murder and suicide. During interrogation, it has come to know that the deceased had a dispute with someone in the night.

DJ and orchestra were organized in Tilak ceremony

There was a Tilak ceremony near the house of Shambhu Prasad of Hussepur Naya Shahar. Where DJ and orchestra were organized in the night. Shambhu Prasad’s 22 year old son Vikesh Kumar was present at this place. When everyone had dinner at night, then the orchestra’s program started. In this, Vikesh was dancing a lot with the dancers. During this, he also had a fight with someone. At eight in the morning, he came out of his house with a bag. When he did not return till 10 o’clock, the family members got suspicious. Meanwhile, the villagers informed that Vikesh’s body was hanging on a rope tied to a Jamun tree outside the village.

Huge reserves of gold in Bihar’s Banka! Excavation done up to 320 feet, 30 box stones sent to lab, know what is the truth

The deceased lived in Ratnagiri

As soon as the information about the incident was received, sensation spread in the entire area. The information about the matter was immediately given to the Bhore police. The police reached the spot and took the dead body into custody. Station head Surendra Kumar Yadav told that Shambhu Prasad, the father of the deceased, has told that the deceased was mentally weak. He lived in Ratnagiri. Came home only yesterday morning. After this he ended his life today by hanging from the tree. The police is looking for those who quarreled with him.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLN8PRD95MA)