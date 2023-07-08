Bihar: Youth dies under suspicious circumstances in Motihari, relatives allege death by drinking poison

In Bihar’s East Champaran, a person has died under suspicious circumstances. It is being told that 40-year-old Umesh Patel, a resident of Dhawahi village ward number 12 of Bairia Dih Panchayat of Motihari police station area, died in Sadar Hospital on Saturday during treatment. Poonam Devi, the wife of the deceased told that he had come home late on Friday evening after drinking alcohol. When he was asked to eat at home, he refused to eat and told about stomach pain and blurred vision. After that asked for water, started vomiting after drinking water. As there was no other member in the house except three small children, on Saturday morning, with the help of the villagers, she took them to Sadar Hospital Motihari for treatment, where they died during treatment.

Postmortem report awaited: Police

SI Ravi Ranjan Kumar, SI Arun Kumar Ojha, SI Rajkumar Rai went to Motihari on the instructions of Harsiddhi police station chief Mahendra Kumar as soon as the death was reported. The post-mortem of deceased Umesh Patel and Gauri Shankar Paswan, who died on Friday, was done by constituting a medical board in Sadar Hospital. The police station chief told that whether Umesh Patel died due to alcohol or due to illness or any other reason, it will be clear only after the post mortem report comes, till then the incident is being investigated. On the other hand, a retired soldier Gauri Shankar Paswan died on Friday in Ghogharaha village of this panchayat. The reason for which was said to be illness. But Umesh Patel died the very next day.

Teacher candidates upset due to slow BPSC site, ‘sitting in cafe since night’, can the date of application be extended?

Medical board will do postmortem

According to the information received, the post-mortem of both was done on Saturday by constituting a medical board and the bodies of both have been sent for investigation. The cause of death will be clear after the Bhesra investigation report comes. Please tell that in the month of April, 41 people died due to drinking poisonous liquor. In this case, an FIR has been registered against the unknown in Turkaulia, Paharpur, Harsiddhi, Sugauli and Turkaulia police stations of the district.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlvHdcAZ8EI) t)Champaran News