Bihar: Youth fell from train Avadh-Assam Express due to selfie, local people fiercely created ruckus

In Bihar’s Samastipur, a youth traveling in Awadh-Assam Express fell on the Bibiganj Railway Gumti of Ramdayalu Nagar railway section in the course of selfie. The local people created ruckus over the frequent accidents in Bibiganj area. Gumtiman Ramesh Kumar was threatened and was not allowed to close the gumti. Along with this, there was a ruckus by keeping the injured. On getting the information, Railway Police and RPF reached the spot. RPF took the injured youth to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared him brought dead. GRP Police Station President Dinesh Kumar Sahu told that the youth was going by 15909 Up Avadh Assam Express. In the course of taking a selfie, Bibiganj fell on the railway gumti. The relatives of the deceased were informed. After the postmortem, they took the dead body to Sagauli.

Purvanchal and Awadh-Assam remained stuck on the gumti

GRP in-charge Dinesh Kumar Sahu said that the youth was identified as Shubham Kumar, son of Shashi Bhushan Kumar, a resident of Sagaul, Motihari. The railway gumti could not be closed for about one and a half hours. Poorvanchal Express in down and Avadh Assam Express on down line got stuck. Gumtiman informed the control about this and demanded his protection. After this the station manager also reached the spot and took complete information from Gumtiman and handed over the report to the station director. Got out of there after passing the trains.

Samastipur student fell from the train during snatching

Two months ago, a youth going from Patna to Samastipur by Intercity Express near Bibiganj Gumti had become a victim of mobile snatching gang. The miscreants attacked him coldly in the moving train. Due to this, he fell on the railway line and got seriously injured. He was admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment.

BJP worker also died

Surendra Prasad Singh, a 70-year-old senior BJP worker cum booth president, a resident of Tanra, Kalyanpur Basti West Panchayat of Mohiuddinnagar police station area, died after falling from a train near Bachwada. As soon as the news of death was received, many family members reached Bachwada. After the postmortem, the dead body was brought to his native village. Where Namami Gange district convenor co-former divisional president Dharamveer Kumar Kunwar, Parmanand Kunwar, booth president cum divisional vice-president Sujay Raj Singh paid tribute by saluting the party flag.

