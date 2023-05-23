Bihar: Youth who threw slippers at Kanhaiya Kumar was sent to jail in a fake way, shocking revelation

Bihar: On October 14, 2022, Chunchun Kumar, a resident of Sharma village of Tetarhat police station area of ​​Lakhisarai, had registered a case against student leader Chandan Kumar Gore of the village in Tetarhat police station for being assaulted and injured. In this, on 25 February 2023, the police arrested Chandan Gore and sent him to jail. In the case, on May 16, in the court of Additional District Sessions Judge II, Kapildev Prasad Gupta, Investigator cum ASI of Tetarhat police station, submitted an application and accepted that the injury report given by Chunchun, who lodged the FIR against Chandan Gore, was fake.

The operator of the nursing home also disclosed

The operator of the Kalyani Nursing Home, whose injury report has been given, also expressed ignorance about the doctor who signed the injury report and said that the doctor by that name is not with him. The wound report also said that he is not here. He also said that such mistake will not happen in the court in future. After this, Chandan Gore was granted bail by the court and on May 17, Chandan Gore came out of jail.

What did Chandan Gore say..

In this regard, Chandan Gore told that he raised his voice regarding the poor condition of the education system in the village school. He has been falsely implicated in this regard by registering an FIR. Told that in this regard, by giving an application to the ASP, appropriate action has been demanded against the investigator of the case and those who lodged the FIR.

The victim Chandan Gore told that on October 15, he had also staged a protest in the collectorate premises against the plight of the education system of the village school. At the same time, just a day before that an FIR was registered against him. While he did not go to the village on 13 and 14 October. Along with this, he told that according to the sections mentioned in the case, he had to be given bail from the police station itself, but that too was not given.

Student leader came into limelight after throwing slippers at Kanhaiya Kumar

Please tell here that Chandan Kumar Gore has also been the National Youth Vice President of Rashtriya Jan Jan Party in the past. On the arrival of student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Lakhisarai, he had come into limelight for throwing slippers at Kanhaiya.

Said ASP:

ASP Roshan Kumar told that Chandan Gore has given the application. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation in the matter.