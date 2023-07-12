Bihar’s daughter becomes weightlifting referee in Commonwealth Games, Srishti has won many medals before

Bihar News: Srishti Singh, a resident of Bihar’s Siwan district, is playing an important role in the Commonwealth Games. Srishti has been selected as a referee in the Weightlifting Championship in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Greater Noida. As soon as this news came to the fore, there was a wave of happiness in the village of Srishti. Srishti is a resident of Maritar village under Guthni police station area of ​​Siwan. His father Vidhyanchal Singh is the chief. All the people of the village are praising Srishti fiercely. The villager is very happy because of the success of his daughter. Please tell that he has won the medal in the past as well.

Did a great performance in weightlifting game



Srishti is playing an important role in the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Srishti has been selected as the referee. According to the information, he has won dozens of medals earlier also. Srishti Singh had performed very well in the Junior Commonwealth Games held in the year 2008. During this, he had named the silver medal in it. Srishti also had a great performance in the 2010 weightlifting games.

Heavy rains in Delhi and Himachal affected Bihar, know how it will affect your pocket

Srishti playing the role of referee for the second time



Significantly, the Commonwealth Senior Men and Senior Women, Junior Men and Women, as well as Women’s Weightlifting Championship games have started in Greater Noida. This game is going to run here till 16th July. It includes women, men, senior, junior, and young boys and girls. Srishti Singh’s mother Shila Devi tells that Srishti has won dozens of medals in weightlifting. This is the second time playing the role of referee. After this his mother and all the people of the village are very happy.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Bihar: Women ahead in saving lives by giving kidney, learn how organ donation is done(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4e7nx9qi1I)