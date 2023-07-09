Bihar’s education department is going to be online, all directorates will be converted into e-office by August

Patna. The work of the education department of Bihar and its directorates is going to come soon on the digital platform. The entire exercise will not only be online, but it will also be monitored by the officer. With just one click, the file related to any case will be on the computer screen. A password will be given to the files of the concerned section. Overall, the department will get rid of Babu Giri. Settlement of all the work will start on-line.

All directorates will be converted into e-office

All the directorates of the education department are going to be converted into e-office soon. For this, the work of scanning all the documents related to the files is in its final stages. Scanning of more than three lakh pages has been done. For this, an agency has been selected. Meanwhile, the scanning of the files of Bihar Education Project has started. Scanning of pages of most of the files of Bihar Education Project and Education Department has been done.

Training being given to officials and clerks

Education Department, which is completely online and for scanning of papers, training of all types of clerical and office bearers handling files is also going on. It is expected that by the last week of August, the education department’s office will be converted into e-office.

Education department bans use of mobile by teachers

Here, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department KK Pathak has issued a new order banning the use of WhatsApp chatting and social media by the teachers working in government schools of the state. According to the order, now teachers will not be able to make short videos and reels during school hours. It has been forbidden. Teachers will be able to make necessary calls only for academic activities. Principals have been asked to strictly monitor this.