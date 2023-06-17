Bihar’s education minister raised questions on the new education policy, asked the vice-chancellors to complete the pending examinations in 3 months

Bihar government spends one fourth of the total budget on education. Additional budget will be required for the proposed changes under the new education policy. There cannot be an increase in the budget now. A lot of money will be needed to collect all the facilities related to the option-based infrastructure. Education Minister Chandrashekhar Singh said these things on Saturday while addressing Vice Chancellors of Universities, Principals of constituent colleges and Registrars in a review meeting held at Dashrath Manjhi Memorial Auditorium.

The Education Minister raised many questions in the context of option-based courses, four-year bachelor’s degree courses in universities. On the basis of some apprehensions, said that the state is not yet ready for this. Referring to the letter written by Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak to the Raj Bhavan, he said that our state is a welfare state. That’s why there is a need to make education accessible to everyone. Said that we have to see whether the new education policy will not create anomalies in our educational system. Education will not be beyond the purview of the poor. The minister said that we are not against change. We want that change should be constructive. Lest it happen that due to change, higher education should not go out of the purview of the poor.

Questions were also raised on the new education policy

The Education Minister expressed apprehensions on the proposals of the new education policy. Under the new education policy, when a student takes a degree from several subjects, what will be his specialization. In which faculty will his PhD be done? Raise some more questions like this. Said that the state lacks resources for all these. Sessions are running late in universities. Students are also against the change. He said that we need to brainstorm in this direction. Said that any change should be in public interest. He made it clear that at present there is a lack of skilled and trained people to make the new curriculum effective under the new education policy.

It was also said in the meeting

Many speakers on the National Education Policy told that under the new system, conducting eight examinations in four years, the session could be further behind. Under the current system, students have to enroll three times, under the new system they will have to enroll eight times. In the present system, the degree course is completed around Rs 3000, whereas in the new system, the four-year course will cost around Rs 16000 to 20000. Earlier, Deepak Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the Education Department, after receiving the report from the University, threw light on various problems and their possible solutions through Power Point presentation. The vice-chancellors also presented their views in the meeting.

Education Minister gave instructions

Instructions were given to all the universities to take all pending examination results and pending examinations and submit reports within three months.

On the updated status of grant distribution based on the examination results of affiliated degree colleges, it was told that from the academic session 2013 to 2016, the amount of grant-in-aid is made available and the proceedings for other sessions are under process.

On the issue of non-teaching staff, it was instructed that the colleges which have old records in this regard, should establish contact with the Directorate of Higher Education regarding this and cooperate in getting the vacant posts advertised as per the procedure.