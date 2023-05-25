Bihar’s first integrated building for tourists will be completed by October, all facilities will be available at one place

The construction work of the first integrated building for tourists in Bihar will be completed by October. It is being constructed in Rajgir. After its formation, domestic and foreign tourists in Bihar will also get all the facilities under one roof on the lines of Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. This building will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. There will be shopping facilities on the second floor of this two-storey building, while on the first floor there will be a cafeteria and a restaurant for the tourists to eat and drink.

Tourists going to Rajgir will be able to take advantage

Tourists visiting nearby tourist places including Vishwa Shanti Stupa located in Rajgir, famous celestial ropeway (ropeway) of Rajgir at the foothills of Ratnagiri hill, Vulture hill, Ghoda Katora, Zoo Safari, Nature Safari will be able to take advantage of this. This building is being constructed at the foothills of Ratnagiri hill near the famous ropeway of Rajgir. 16.83 crore has been sanctioned by the tourism department for its construction.

Everything from shopping to food will be available under one roof.

In the integrated building built for tourists, all the facilities from shopping to tea-coffee, breakfast-food and other food-drinks will be available there. All kinds of shops, restaurants, food courts etc. will be available for the tourists in the integrated building. Along with this, facilities of lift, separate toilets for men and women, parking and ramp etc. will also be made available in the building.

Construction going on at the foothills of Ratnagiri hill

Although many remarkable works were done in the field of tourism and pilgrimage in the international tourist city of Rajgir.