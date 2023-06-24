Bihar’s Mukesh Kumar also got a place in the Indian team, know how he became the star of Team India after leaving the village

Bihar News: Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Kakadkund village located in Gopalganj district of Bihar, has been selected in Team India for the West Indies tour. The ODI series between India and West Indies is starting from 12th July. The list of players for Team India has been released. Tell about the player Mukesh that he is a fast bowler. He has been selected in both Test and ODI in the list released by BCCI. He has also played for Delhi Capitals in IPL.

The player achieved the position on the strength of hard work

Player Mukesh is a right arm fast bowler. Along with this, he is also a left-handed batsman. Since childhood, he has been fond of playing cricket. He used to get scolded for spending more time in cricket than studies. The condition of the family was not that good. For this reason, pressure was also created on them to get a job after studying. His uncle Krishnakant Singh says that Mukesh has proved through his hard work and dedication that where there is a will, there is a way. His whole family is very happy with this success of Mukesh Kumar.

The District Magistrate of Gopalganj congratulated the cricketer

Gopalganj’s DM Dr. Naval Kishore Chaudhary has congratulated the cricketer on the selection of Mukesh Kumar in the Indian team. He has said that Mukesh has brought laurels not only to the district but to the whole of Bihar. The District Magistrate has congratulated the player for the West Indies tour. The player’s father used to drive a taxi in Kolkata. He died in the year 2019. Mukesh made contact with many people while playing in Bengal itself and has created a new identity on the strength of his hard work. At the same time, Mukesh Kumar’s engagement has also happened recently.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Bihar: Bajrang Dal members caught a truck full of cattle, handed over two smugglers to police(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlRwfZONbn0)