Bihar’s PACS will be operated under reservation, there will be change in bylaws

Patna. Now work has to be done in all the cooperative departments across the country with one bylaws. For this, the central government has provided central bylaws to Bihar. Bihar will fully adopt the bylaws of the Center. In this, Bihar will make changes only in the reservation given under central rules. For this, preparations are being made by Bihar Cooperative Department.

Bihar packs will be operated under category wise reservation

It is being told that the packs of Bihar will be operated under the category wise reservation available in Bihar. In the center all the backward castes are kept in one class. In Bihar, reservation will be available in the committees under the prescribed rules for backward, backward, SC-ST. Its outline is being prepared. Now several rounds of meetings are to be held in this. Only after this it will be decided. After making final changes, it will be sent to the cabinet for its approval.

Three types of committees work

Three types of committees work. In this, there are 13 members in the primary committee, 15 in the central committee and 17 in the state committee. In these three-level committees, the government will make changes in the reservation rules set by the central government. Except for the ex-officio posts, a framework for reservation is being prepared for the remaining posts.

