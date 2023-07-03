Bihar’s poetess Anamika Anu received Mahesh Anjum Yuva Kavita Samman, said- creativity will increase

Kedar Memorial TrustBanda awarded ‘Mahesh Anjum Yuva Kavita Samman’ for the year 2023, young poetess of Hindi Anamika Anu announced to give Talking to Prabhat Khabar after the announcement of this award, Anamika Anu said that ‘Enjikari’ is my first poetry collection and the honor it has received will give positive energy to my creative endeavours. Definitely very happy.

On behalf of Kedar Smriti Nyas, it has been said that Anamika Anu creates small experiences of life in her poems with intimacy and intense expression. The craft of his poems reflects his confidence. On the one hand, his poems have the ability to break the inertia of time, on the other hand, there is also the consciousness of creating a new world.

‘Enjikari’ has been published by Vani Prakashan

The jury of ‘Mahesh Anjum Yuva Kavita Samman’ 2023 included Gopeshwar Singh, Premkumar Mani, Devendra Choubey and Kusumlata Singh. Anamika Anu’s poetry collection ‘Enjikari’ has been published in collaboration with Vani Prakashan and Raza Foundation.

Bharat Bhushan Agarwal Award has also been honored

Significantly, Anamika Anu has also been awarded the prestigious ‘Bharat Bhushan Agarwal Award’ in the year 2020 for her poem ‘Maa Akeli Reh Gayi’. At the same time, in the year 2021, Anamika Anu has also been given the annual creative award of Rajasthan Patrika for her poem Pravasi Priya.

yarekh recently published book

Recently a book named ‘Yarekh’ has been published under the editorship of Anamika Anu, whose publishers are Penguin Random House and Hind Pocket Books. It includes compositions of 36 composers. Soon the compilation of poems translated by him ‘Siddharth and the squirrel’ is also going to be published by Rajkamal Prakashan. Anamika Anu is basically a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar. But currently she lives in Kerala. Dr. Anamika Anu’s works have been translated into many other languages ​​including Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, English.

