Bihar’s share is not getting full water from MP and UP, water crisis in eight districts, farmers worried

Bihar’s share of water is coming less from Rihand (UP) and Bansagar (MP) reservoirs after opening of water in Sone canals on May 25 from Indrapuri barrage located in Rohtas district for Kharif crop. On the other hand, due to less rain due to indifference of the weather, there has been a shortage of water in the catchment area of ​​the barrage. Due to this, the water crisis has started deepening in eight districts of Son command area. This is reducing the water supply in the canals. As a result, the lines of worry have started deepening on the forehead of the farmers regarding the sowing of paddy seeds. Seeing the magnitude of the situation, the officials of the Steam Irrigation Department have urged for water from Rihand Reservoir. However, the resourceful farmers are plowing the field with their own resources and sowing paddy straw. But they are also waiting for water in the canals to sow the prepared seeds.

Farmers eyes on monsoon

The availability of 3151 cusecs of water is being told at the barrage at eight o’clock on Saturday morning. The water level at the barrage is 348.7 feet. From here, 420 cusecs in Eastern link canal, 2020 cusecs in Western link canal, 711 cusecs in Western parallel link canal, 346 cusecs in West Sone high level canal, 15 cusecs in Kudra distributary, Western main canal 1246 cusecs in Dehri fall, Buxar main 426 cusecs in the canal, Ara main canal 906 cusecs, 64 cusecs in Dumraon branch canal, 54 cusecs in Buxar branch canal, 100 cusecs in Chausa branch canal, 261 cusecs in Gara Choubey branch canal and 40 cusecs water is being released in Kargahar distributary. .

At the same time, at eight o’clock on Friday morning, the availability of 2952 cusecs of water was told at the barrage. The water level at the barrage is 348.5 feet. From here, 353 cusecs of water has been released in the eastern connecting canal, 1888 cusecs in the western connecting canal and 711 cusecs in the western parallel connecting canal. Earlier, at 8 am on Thursday, the availability of 3055 cusecs of water was told at the barrage. The water level at the barrage is 348.6 feet. From here, 387 cusecs have been released in the eastern connecting canal, 1957 cusecs in the western connecting canal, 711 cusecs in the western parallel connecting canal, despite this, the amount of water coming in the canals is very low, the farmers with less holdings are eyeing the monsoon. . Farmers believe that if there is less water inflow in the upper part of the barrage and the monsoon does not come on time, serious problems will arise in front of the farmers. Regarding this, the farmers of the canal area are now dependent on the grace of Lord Indradev.

The arrival of water in the barrage and its canals decreased as soon as paddy straw was inserted in Rohini Nakshatra.

According to departmental sources, the water level at the barrage should be 355 feet to release water into the canals for the kharif crop from Indrapuri barrage. At the same time, 8700 cusecs of designed water is to be released in the western connecting canal, 5700 cusecs in the western parallel connecting canal and 4400 cusecs in the eastern connecting canal. But due to less availability of water on the barrage, less water is being released in the canals. Due to the scorching heat, the number of farmers sowing paddy in Rohini Nakshatra has remained less. As soon as Mrigada Nakshatra ascends, the flow of water in the canals has reduced. Suitable Ardra Nakshatra will start on 22nd June for paddy seeding and paddy planting. At present, for the smooth running of canals, the official of the Irrigation Department has demanded from the Rihand Reservoir official to provide 10 thousand acre feet i.e. 5000 cusecs of water to the barrage every day. According to him, water is not coming on the barrage from Rihand reservoir. It is expected that due to the activation of monsoon, it will rain soon in the catchment area of ​​the barrage and more water will be available.

A look at the water the barrage is getting from Rihand Reservoir

Rihand reservoir has given 5851.15 cusecs on Saturday, 6337.50 cusecs on Friday and 3613.86 cusecs of water on Thursday. It takes 24 hours to reach the barrage. At present, the water that is being received at the barrage is being given in the canals. To maintain the level of water in the barrage, water is not being discharged in the lower part of Son river. Barrage is not getting water from Vansagar reservoir

Water is not going in these branch canal distribution

On Saturday, water has not been given in Kasar distribution, Vetri distribution, Lahthan distribution, Bihiya branch canal, Kataiya distribution, Dilia Narayanpur distribution, Jaitpur distribution, Koilwar distribution and Bhojpur distribution. The farmers of the area are worried about this.

Target to irrigate four lakh 86 thousand 253 hectares of land

This time, the fixed target of irrigation of Kharif crop has been kept on four lakh 86 thousand 253 hectare land in the Irrigation Chief Engineer area. Due to this, water is being made to flow in various canals. At present, irrigation facilities are being provided to the farmers by diverting the water available on the barrage into the canals. Due to lack of water in the catchment area of ​​the barrage, less water is available on the barrage. It is expected that by the grace of Lord Indradev, there will be rains in the catchment area of ​​the barrage and more water will be available.

What does the chief engineer say

There is less water at Indrapuri barrage. The water that is being received on the barrage is being given in the canals. Water has been demanded from the officer of Rihand reservoir. A little water is getting from there. Due to lack of rain, there is a problem of water. It is not raining in Bihar, UP and MP. Heat wave is going on everywhere. Due to lack of rain in the catchment area of ​​Rihand reservoir, it is becoming difficult to supply water from there. Ashwini Kumar, Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Dehri.