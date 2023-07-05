Bijapur: 11 members of two families of CRPF jawans left the village after the Naxalite order

Bijapur, 05 July (H.S.). The police and administration of the district never tire of claiming that the Naxalites have become weak and have been pushed far behind. On the contrary, the terror of Naxalites is increasing in Naxal-affected rural areas of the district. Naxalites issued an order to the families of two CRPF jawans to leave the village, after which about 11 members of both the families have left the village. From this incident, it can be estimated that if the families of CRPF jawans are not safe in Bijapur, then what will be the condition of common people.

According to the information received recently, two youths from two families of Darba village of Kutru area have been sent to training after being selected in CRPF. Meanwhile, the Naxalites kidnapped a member of his family and took him with them, then told the Taliban to leave the village, fearing which the victim’s family left the village. It should be known that he had about 08 acres of agricultural land, house and cattle, he left them all. The Naxalites opposed the recruitment of both the youths in the CRPF, while instructing them not to do farming in this village, the Naxalites said that your brothers have joined the CRPF, so you people cannot stay here, if you If people stay here, you people will be killed. You people leave the village, you do not want to come to this village.

Bijapur SDOP Police Vikas said that the information about this incident has come through the media, no complaint has been lodged in the police station. We have advised the victim’s family of CRPF jawans to stay near the police camp, but the victim’s family members have decided to go to their relatives’ place in Dantewada.