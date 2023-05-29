Bike race will soon be held in Noida, this is how you can book tickets, know full details

Noida: There is a good news for bike racing people. Bike racing is set to begin in September at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. For which enthusiasm is being seen among the audience. In view of this, the ticket price has been kept low for the audience. Let us know when the bike racing will start, what is the ticket price for bike racing.

bike racing in noida

The sale of tickets for the three-day bike race starting on September 21 will start soon. Booking will start on the website of Moto GP Dorna Sports in the next seven days. The cost of the VIP box ticket is said to be around two lakh rupees. While the prices of corporate tickets are being told between 40 to 50 thousand rupees.

moto bike race in india

Moto bike race is being organized for the first time in the country. Regarding which a lot of enthusiasm is being seen among the youth. In such a situation, the company is preparing to launch cheap tickets. It is being told that ticket booking will start in a week.

how long is the track of bic

Let us tell you that the track length of Buddha International Circuit is 5.14 km. The entire track is spread over 874 acres. The track has 16 turns and has a maximum height of 14 metres. If sources are to be believed, the repair of the track will cost around Rs 50 crore.

More than 50 doctors will be present during the race

At the time of bike race, more than 50 doctors will be there in the medical center of BIC. Along with this, about 100 medical and paramedical staff will be present on the spot. Apart from this, about 100 additional medical staff will also be deployed for emergency situation.

