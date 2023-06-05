Bike rider brother dies due to car collision in Bareilly, sister’s condition critical, chaos in the house after the accident

Bareilly. Brother and sister riding a bike were hit by a car in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Due to this the brother died, while the condition of the sister is critical. There was uproar in the family after the accident. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. The deceased was coming home after taking his sister from her in-laws house. But, an accident happened on the way. Along with this, the truck driver who lost his life in the Bahedi accident has been identified. Muhammad Taufiq (30 years), a resident of Sijaulia village of Nawabganj police station area of ​​Bareilly Dehat, had gone to his in-laws Bakania of Hafizganj police station area to call his sister Anees Bano. While returning from Hafizganj, a speeding car hit the bike from behind near Richhola Tarachand.

Married eight months ago

Taufiq died on the spot due to the collision of the car. But, the condition of his sister Anish Bano was seriously injured. Injured Anees Bano has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police reached on the information of passers-by. After this, the injured Anees Bano was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Along with this, Taufiq’s body was taken into custody and sent to postmortem. The deceased Taufiq was married 8 months ago to a girl from Deoraniya police station area. He is in bad condition by crying. Police has started searching for the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage.

Identification of dead driver in Bahedi accident

The truck driver who lost his life in the Bahedi road accident has been identified as Saroj, a resident of Rampur. After the accident, his head was separated from the torso and fell into a ravine. At that time there was no identification. He was going to Lucknow with goods from Sitkul in Rudrapur on Sunday. Due to ill health of his helper’s wife, he was going to Lucknow alone. He died in the Bahedi accident.

