Bike rider fell after being hit by a car, police vehicle died, constable driver in custody

A bike rider died on the spot after being hit by a police bus between Argora and Dibdih. The accident happened on Friday evening around 6:00 pm. The deceased has been identified as Rajeev Kumar (45 years), a resident of Saket Vihar, Harmu. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the Argora police reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it to RIMS for postmortem. At the same time, the police seized the bus and detained the driver constable Mohd Tajdar Hasan. He is posted in Palamu IRB.

Rajeev Kumar used to work in Nepal House. After finishing work from there, he was returning home by bike. He was wearing a helmet. While going from Birsa Chowk towards Argora Chowk, a car overtook his bike. During this, there was a slight push from the car, due to which Rajeev Kumar lost control of the bike and fell on the road.

Meanwhile, the back wheel of the police bus coming from behind ran over them. The driver immediately stopped the bus by hitting the brakes. Due to this, Rajeev Kumar remained trapped under the bus. After the incident, a crowd gathered on the spot, people found that Rajeev had died.

The force had come from Palamu district regarding the President’s program. The bus also belongs to Palamu District Police. The incident took place when the bus was returning to Palamu with the soldiers.

Shubhanshu Jain, City SP