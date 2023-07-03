Bike rider woman dies due to truck collision in Bareilly, husband’s condition critical

Bareilly. A truck hit a bike on the Nainital Highway in Bahedi, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Due to this the wife riding the bike died, while the husband was injured. He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Along with this, a young man died after falling from the train. The police have taken the dead bodies of both and sent them to the postmortem. Along with this, the police is busy in taking action against the accused truck. Carpenter Ehsan Ahmed, a resident of Puraina Tal village of Devarnia police station area of ​​Bareilly Dehat, was going on a bike ride with his wife Sonam (30 years) on Monday. His bike was hit by a speeding truck near Bulia village of Bahedi.

Bike rider woman died on the spot

The relatives of the deceased present at the post-mortem house told that Sonam had left with her husband on a bike to go to a relative’s house. However, a speeding truck coming from behind hit his bike near Bulia village. Due to this, Sonam sitting behind on the bike fell on the ground. The truck went on crushing him. Due to this Sonam died on the spot. Her husband also got hurt. The passers-by present at the spot tried to stop the truck. However, its driver fled leaving the vehicle behind. The information about the accident was given to the police in no time. The police took Sonam’s body into custody and sent it to postmortem. Police started action by taking possession of the truck. Apart from this, Dinesh, a resident of Farrakhpur village of Faridpur police station area, was returning home by train.

Police sends dead body for post-mortem

However, he died after falling from a train near Hareli village of Faridpur on Monday. The relatives of the deceased present at the post-mortem house told that Dinesh had gone to meet his elder brother Pradeep, a resident of Tilhar, Shahjahanpur. From there he boarded the train to return home. But, just before home, he was standing at the door of the bogie near Hareli village. So that you can get down from the train as soon as you reach the railway station. But, due to a sudden push from behind near Hareli village, he fell down from the moving train. He died on the spot. The local people informed the police about the accident. The police informed the relatives through the mobile phone found from the deceased. The relatives identified the dead body. After this, the police has sent the dead body for postmortem.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

