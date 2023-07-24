Bike riders urinated on a young man lying on the roadside in Agra, two accused arrested as soon as the video went viral

Agra. The urine scandal in Madhya Pradesh had not even cooled down yet that a video of a similar incident has surfaced in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In this video, a young man is lying on the road in a bloody condition. Some people are visible around him who are continuously abusing him. One of the accused started urinating on the bleeding youth. After urinating, the injured youth was also kicked. After this video surfaced, the police swung into action and the Sikandra police station arrested the accused youth and one of his companions. Police has also registered a case against the accused under serious sections. This video is becoming very viral on social media.

Accident happened on the highway in Sikandra police station area

Let us tell you that this whole matter is of Agra police station Sikandra area. Here a person named Aditya was leaving the highway with his partner. At the same time, he saw a young man lying in a bloody condition on the way. After which both stopped there, instead of helping the young man lying in a bloody condition, Aditya started urinating on him. Aditya’s friend also made a video of this whole matter. At the same time, on the basis of the video, the accused also made the bleeding youth hold his feet.

The accused has already gone to jail for extortion

On Monday, this video went viral very fast on social media. After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of this video and arrested both the accused. It is being told that the overbearing accused Aditya has already gone to jail in the case of extortion. DCP City Suraj Rai told that the viral video on social media is about 3 to 4 months old. No complaint was given by the victim youth in any police station in this matter. After the video went viral, the police took suo motu cognizance and the accused Aditya and his accomplice have been arrested. Along with this, further action is being taken by registering a case against them under serious sections.

