Bike taxi will not run in Delhi, Supreme Court stays High Court’s order

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the interim order of the Delhi High Court allowing bike taxis to ply in the capital Delhi. Along with this, the Supreme Court urged the High Court to settle the matter as soon as possible.

The Delhi government had pleaded before the Supreme Court

Significantly, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Center and the Delhi government a few days ago in this matter. The court sought the Centre’s stand on allowing bike taxi aggregators, including Uber and Rapid Bike, to operate in Delhi. The Delhi government had approached the Supreme Court against the High Court’s May 26 order directing it not to take any coercive action against bike taxi aggregators until the Arvind Kejriwal government notified the rules.

