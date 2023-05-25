bilateral talks between pm modi and anthony albanese said our and australia relations in t20 mode sbh | Australia: Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Albanese, said

PM Modi is currently on Australia tour. Here he has a bilateral meeting with Australian PM PM Anthony Albanese. During this meeting, both the countries discussed on increasing and improving mutual cooperation. Both countries also considered the subject of improving mutual relations. During the bilateral talks, both the countries discussed many other issues including trade, defence, technology. After the talks were over, the Prime Ministers of both the countries also took part in the press conference. During this, PM Modi also thanked the people of Australia. PM Modi said in his statement that- now we have come in T20 mode. Explaining further, Modi said that the relationship between the two countries is based on mutual trust and respect and the people of India in Australia are like a bridge between the two countries.