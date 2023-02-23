Bill Gates buys stake in Heineken beer company

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has bought a 3.76% stake in Dutch brewing giant Heineken Holding NV (HEIO.AS), the agency learned Feb. 22. Reuters.

The Dutch Financial Markets Authority (AFM) said in a statement that the shares were acquired on 17 February. Heineken Holding owns a majority stake in the Heineken NV brewery (HEIN.AS). Gates purchased shares from Mexican FEMSA, which is selling shares.

FEMSA sold all 18 million shares it held in Heineken Holding. Gates purchased 10.8 million shares worth €883 million ($939.87 million) at current market prices. Thus, the issue of disclosure under the rules of the Dutch stock market was raised.

In 2018, in an “Ask Me Anything” Reddit chat, Gates wrote that he was “not a big beer drinker.”

“When I find myself somewhere like a baseball game, I drink light beer to get into the atmosphere of other beer drinkers,” he wrote.

In January of this year, Gates again talked to Reddit users, who spoke about the prospects for the near future. Global warming will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, nuclear weapons will be “super safe” and artificial meat will be “delicious,” he said.