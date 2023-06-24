Billionaire British, Pakistani father-son and Titanic experts were aboard the Titan submarine

Boston, 23 June (Hindustan). The British billionaire, father-son of Pakistan’s rich family, expert on Titanic affairs, CEO of the company operating the mission, died in a Titan submarine accident that went to show the giant Titanic ship submerged in the Atlantic Ocean. The US Coast Guard said on Thursday that there were no survivors after the horrific incident in the depths of the North Atlantic.

Five days after the submarine went missing, it was learned that all five people on board had died. Rear Admiral John Mauser of the First Coast Guard District said an investigation into what happened was already underway and would continue to investigate the area around the Titanic where the wreckage was found. The search for the submarine continued on Thursday after a robot was recovered from the wreckage of the Titanic.

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District said the search effort would continue but found the occupants unlikely. A pilot and four other people were on board the Titan.

Among the dead was the Stockton Rush in 2009, Oceangate Inc., to provide crewed submersibles for marine exploration and research. was established. Company spokesman Andrew von Kerens said that Rush was the pilot of the Titan.

British businessman Hamish Harding lived in Dubai. He was the chairman of the aviation sector company Action Aviation. The company said he was the mission specialist. He had three Guinness World Records to his name. It holds the record for the longest stay at full depth of the ocean by a submarine.

In this episode were the Amir Shahzada of Pakistan and his son Suleman Dawood. The family said in a statement that they were both on board the submarine. His company Dawood Hercules Corp, operating from Karachi, worked in the fields of agriculture, petrochemicals and telecommunications.

Also present was Paul-Henri Nargiolet, a former French Navy officer who was considered a Titanic expert. He had made several trips to the wreck over the years. He was the director of IAM Group and RMS Titanic Inc, a deep water research firm.