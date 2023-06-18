biparjoy is wreaking havoc effect of storm will be seen in up too rjl

Cyclone Biparjoy: Lucknow. Cyclone Biparjoy has entered the Kutch coast of Gujarat with speed. During this, winds can blow at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility that there may be light rain in western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to this cyclone. After knocking in the Arabian Sea on June 15, there may be scattered rains in these two states in the third week of June. This rain will be unseasonal, so farmers are not going to get any benefit in farming. Normally, monsoon rains start in UP after June 15, but this time there is a delay of a week. There is a possibility that the monsoon rains will start from 22nd June. With this, farmers will be able to start preparations for sowing Kharif crops. The work of planting paddy crop will also start during this time.