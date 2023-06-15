Biporjoy Cyclone Live: Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ will hit the coast today, will create chaos

Biporjoy Cyclone Live: Winds can blow at a speed of up to 150 kmph

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will approach Jakhou port on Thursday evening as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speed up to 150 kmph. A Gujarat government release said that a total of 74,345 people have been taken to temporary shelters in eight coastal districts. According to the release, around 34,300 people have been shifted to safer places in Kutch district alone, 10,000 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,089 in Rajkot, 5,035 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 4,604 in Junagadh, 3,469 in Porbandar district and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district. has been moved.

Biporjoy Cyclone Live: 74,345 people were moved to safer places in Gujarat

Ahead of the likely landfall of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday, the state administration has shifted over 74,000 people living near the coast as a precautionary measure and disaster management for rescue and relief measures. units have been deployed. The Meteorological Department said that as the active cyclone in the Arabian Sea moved towards the Gujarat coast, parts of Saurashtra-Kutch region experienced strong winds and heavy rains.

Biporjoy Cyclone Live: Help in progress of Monsoon

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will have no impact on the further advance of monsoon and the progress of seasonal rainfall system. He said that if Cyclone Biparjoy moves north-west towards Oman, it would affect the flow of monsoon. The cyclone has aided the progress of the monsoon by strengthening the equatorial current as it lay over the southeast Arabian Sea.

Biporjoy Cyclone Live: Monsoon progress initially delayed due to presence of Biporjoy

Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Southern Peninsula and East India and adjoining areas from June 18 to 21. The progress of Monsoon was initially delayed due to the presence of Cyclone Biperjoy in the Arabian Sea. The southwest monsoon arrived in India on June 8, which usually reaches Kerala on June 1.