Birbhum: NIA recovers explosives from TMC candidate’s house and office, stir in the area

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari. The NIA team has recovered a huge amount of explosives by conducting a raid operation on Wednesday at the house of Trinamool applicant and stone crusher (crusher) businessman located in Bahadurpur of Nalhati police station of Birbhum district. Gelatin sticks and detonators etc. have been seized in large quantities in explosives. After the incident of getting these explosives, there has been a stir in the said area. Police has also reached the spot.

Raid campaign in office and house

It is being told that on Wednesday, a team of NIA conducted a raid operation in the office and house of the stone crusher businessman, where a huge amount of explosives was found. A huge quantity of explosives has been recovered from the office and house of the said businessman. There has been a stir in the said industrial area due to the arrival of the NIA team. It is said that the NIA team recovered a large quantity of explosives by conducting a raid in the office and house of stone trader Manoj Ghosh.

commotion in the area

As soon as this news came, there was a stir in the area. The NIA team has started the investigation. The NIA team is probing the matter from where the huge quantity of explosives came in the house of stone trader Manoj Ghosh and for what purpose the said explosives were kept hidden. In Birbhum district, there has been a stir in the entire district after the recovery of a huge amount of explosives in the middle of the Panchayat elections.

Trinamool candidate Manoj Ghosh

According to information received from special sources, it has been learned that Manoj Ghosh is also a Trinamool candidate. The NIA team is conducting raids in the said house since morning. The campaign was also conducted in the office of the said businessman. District BJP Party President Dhruv Saha said that the way a huge quantity of explosives were recovered from the Trinamool applicant’s house, it can be guessed that how an attempt was going to be made to spread panic in the panchayat elections here.