Birsa Munda: In a short life of 25 years, how did he become a god by being restless?

Birsa Munda. Ulgulan made him a god in his short life of just 25 years. Birsa Munda, popularly known as Dharti Aaba, had become so popular in a short time that the British started feeling scared. A reward of Rs 500 was declared on him. He was arrested for the first time in 1895 and for the second time in 1900. On June 9, 1900, this great man died mysteriously in Ranchi Jail. Martyrdom Day is celebrated every year on 9th June.

For the protection of water, forest and land, Lord Birsa Munda had revolted against the British rule. It was the power of Ulgulan that the British bowed down before them and the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) was implemented to protect the land of the tribals. He became so popular among the common people that he was given the status of God. When Jharkhand became a separate state, his birthday, 15 November, was chosen for Jharkhand Foundation Day. The Government of India has issued a postage stamp in his memory. His picture is displayed in the Parliament. His birth anniversary has been declared as Tribal Pride Day.

Birsa Munda was born on 15 November 1875 at Ulihatu in Khunti. Born to Sugna and Karmi, Birsa did his early education in Salma. After this he studied at Mission School in Chaibasa. In 1890 he left Chaibasa. Then his inclination towards religion increased. In 1891 he went to Bandgaon, where he learned about Vaishnavism from Anand Pandey. In 1895, he united the Mundas and started Ulgulan. His influence was such that the warriors of the Sardar movement also joined Ulgulan. He fought for land. The British were very upset with the popularity and in 1895 he was arrested for the first time. In 1897, Birsa Munda was sent to Hazaribagh Jail, from where he was released.

On January 09, 1900, the police fired indiscriminately on the followers of Birsa Munda on the Sil Rakab hill (Dombari Buru). The government had announced a reward of Rs 500 on Birsa Munda and launched a campaign to catch him. In those days, he had made a hideout in the Sentara forest of Singhbhum district, about which the traitors had informed the police. He was arrested again on 5 February 1900 and was lodged in Ranchi Jail. He died mysteriously in Ranchi Jail on 9 June 1900. He was cremated on the banks of the river near Kokar Distillery in Ranchi, where his mausoleum is still there.

Dombari Buru is a hill amidst dense forest and beautiful plains of Khunti district. This is the witness of Jharkhandi identity and struggle. On this hill, Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought the last battle against the British. This is the martyrdom land of Birsa Munda and his followers. It reminds me of the oppression of the British. A huge pillar 110 feet high has been built here in the memory of the martyrs. The statue of Lord Birsa Munda has been installed in the ground below it.

The slogan of Abua Dishum-Abua Raj, which gave sleepless nights to the British, resounded from this high hill of Dombari Buru. On January 9, 1899, when Bhagwan Birsa Munda was planning a war strategy against the British with his followers, the British barged into the synagogue and started firing indiscriminately. Hundreds of tribal women, men and children had given martyrdom in this. However, Lord Birsa Munda had escaped in this incident. Despite the martyrdom of hundreds of people, only six have been identified so far. Their names are engraved on the stone of Dombari Buru. These include the names of Hathiram Munda, Hadi Munda, Singrai Munda, Bankan Munda’s wife, Majhia Munda’s wife and Dungdung Munda’s wife. A fair is held here every year on 9th January in the memory of the brave martyrs. Let us tell you that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919. There was a massacre here long before this.

Talking about the genealogy of Lord Birsa Munda, the name of Lakri Munda comes first in the genealogy. The sons of Lakri Munda were Sugna Munda and Pasna Munda. Sugna Munda had three sons. Konta Munda, Birsa Bhagwan and Kanu Munda. Konta and Birsa Munda did not have any son. His lineage started from his brother Kanu Munda. Mongal Munda became a son of Kanu. They had two sons Sukhram Munda and Budhram Munda. Budhram had a son Ravi Munda and after that his dynasty ended there. On the other hand, four sons of Sukhram Munda, Mongal Munda, Jangal Singh Munda, Kanu Munda and Ram Munda. Kanu Munda has two sons Birsa Munda and Narayan Munda.