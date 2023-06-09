Birsa Munda was a unique fighter for the rights of water, forest and land: Shah

New Delhi, 09 May (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that “Dharti Aaba” Birsa Munda was a unique fighter for the rights of water, forest and land.

Remembering Birsa Munda on his death anniversary on Friday, Shah said that “Dharti Aba” Birsa Munda, who raised the bugle of independence against foreign rule, had laid the foundation of a strong movement to protect tribal identity and culture. He was a brave son of unique struggle for the rights of water, forest and land.

It is notable that Birsa Munda, the great leader of the tribals, was born on 15 November 1875 in Jharkhand. He was martyred on 9 June 1900. It is said that he shook the foundation of the British rule with his might and intelligence. Due to which the British gave him slow poison. Due to which he died on 09 June 1900.