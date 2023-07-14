bit mesra 68th foundation day celebration on 15th july in ranchi indian idol fame shagun pathak program today unk

BIT Mesra Ranchi: BIT Mesra’s 68th Foundation Day celebration will be held on 15th July at GP Birla Auditorium. At the same time, on the eve of the ceremony, a cultural evening will be organized on July 14. Indian Idol fame Shagun Pathak will be included in this. This will be followed by traditional Paika dance. This information was given by Dean Alumni and International Relations Dr. Ritesh Kumar Singh at BIT Lalpur Extension on Thursday. He told that Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will attend the ceremony on 15th as chief guests. On this occasion, the Governor will also inaugurate the photo exhibition and science exhibition in the campus. After this, the award ceremony will be organized from 2.30 to 4.30 pm.