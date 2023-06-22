BJD, BSP, BRS, YRS and JDS are away from the Mahajutan of the opposition, know what is the political strength of these parties?

Everyone’s eyes are fixed on the grand gathering of the opposition to be held in Patna on 23rd June. It is believed that if there is coordination between these 18 opposition parties gathering in Patna, then 2024 Lok Sabha The picture of the election may be different. But apart from all these, BJD, BSP, YRS, BRS and JDS are five such parties which are not included in the opposition camp, but their relation with BJP is also not coming out in front. In such a situation, if these regional parties perform better, then it will definitely be a matter of concern for those 18 opposition parties who are mobilizing for the ruling BJP.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YRS in Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy has a government in Andhra Pradesh. In the 2019 assembly elections, under his leadership, the party won 151 out of 175 seats. His party had captured 84 new seats, which means at present they have a strong hold in the state. On the other hand, if compared among regional parties, they have 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, which means that if the opposition parties do not come together, the opposition may have to suffer a lot. It is because of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political power that BJP is keeping an eye on him. By the way, Jagan is also not letting go of any opportunity to maintain closeness with BJP. In such a situation, even if he does not join the NDA, he has been supporting the Modi government on many issues. He has also been sidelining such opposition issues, with which the Congress has been standing.

Naveen Patnaik’s BJD in Odisha

If we talk about Patnaik’s political power, then he has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha. If compared among regional parties, this number is very high. At present, out of 146 assembly seats in the state, Naveen Patnaik’s party has occupied 112 seats. That is, Patnaik is in a strong position both at the center and in the state. In such a situation, BJD not being with the opposition can harm in the Lok Sabha elections.

KCR’s BRS in Telangana

Political confrontation between Telangana CM KCR and Congress is not hidden from anyone. After winning the elections in Karnataka, the Congress had invited several opposition parties for the swearing-in ceremony but did not send invitations to KCR. KCR had already made up his mind to distance himself from the opposition unity. By the way, out of 119 assembly seats in Telangana, 88 are occupied by BRS. Earlier it had 63 seats in the state. That means KCR’s political power has increased. At the same time, TRS has 9 MPs in the Lok Sabha, which means that the support of TRS is important for any party.

Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda’s JDS in Karnataka

JDS is considered to have a good hold in Karnataka, but this time its seats were reduced in the assembly elections. It got 19 seats i.e. it got 13.3 percent votes. Whereas in 2018 it got 37 seats. Earlier, it had won 40 seats in 2013, 28 seats in 2008 and 58 seats in 2004, which means the party formed in 1999 is continuously losing its mass base. At the same time JDS has only one MP in the Lok Sabha. Congress and other parties are getting stronger i.e. JDS is now kingmaker in the state, its relationship with Congress is not right. By the way, HD Deve Gowda comes from the Vokkaliga community.

Mayawati’s BSP

Both the parties and the opposition are eyeing the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Where the BJP historically won 62 seats in the Lok Sabha elections held in the year 2019, the BSP had to be content with just 10 seats. On the other hand, the pattern of 2024 is different, this Mayawati is keeping every step in check.

