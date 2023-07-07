BJP announces election in-charges of four states, Prahlad Joshi to command Rajasthan

New Delhi, 7 July (Hindustan Times). In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed election in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Prahlad Joshi has been appointed as state election in-charge of Rajasthan and Nitin Patel and Kuldeep Vishnoi as co-election in-charges, according to an order issued by BJP national secretary Arun Singh.

Om Prakash Mathur has been made state in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has been made co-election in-charge. Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and Ashwini Vaishnav as co-election in-charge. Prakash Javadekar will be the state election in-charge of Telangana and Sunil Bansal will be the co-election in-charge. All these appointments will come into force with immediate effect.