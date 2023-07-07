BJP boycotted the all-party meeting, Leader of Opposition made many serious allegations

Patna. The monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is starting from 10 July. The main opposition BJP boycotted the all-party meeting called before that on Friday. The BJP made serious allegations against the speaker of the assembly. Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said that many irregularities are being exposed in the Assembly Secretariat. There has been a large-scale disturbance in the recruitment of employees in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Speaker refused to speak anything in today’s meeting as well. In such a situation, what is the point of attending the meeting.

Gross irregularities in restoration

Vijay Kumar Sinha, who came out of the meeting, said that the current president is not able to answer on what basis he has done the restoration. Alleging extortion in the name of appointment of employees, he said that the appointment of employees should have been done through the Staff Selection Commission or BPSC, but the assembly itself did the restoration. Sinha said that he had written a letter to the Speaker regarding the restoration in the Assembly. He was asked on what basis the restoration was done, but the Speaker did not give any answer.

BJP will raise these issues

The BJP leader said that the government does not want to allow public issues to be raised in the House. The government sets the agenda and the speaker of the assembly implements it. Not a single question being asked by the opposition is answered. Sinha said that he asked for the proceedings of the last meeting so that the truth should be revealed that what the government had said last time and did not fulfill it, but the proceedings were not given. The BJP leader said that the governance in Bihar has completely collapsed. The ruckus in the education department is in front of the people. All such issues will be raised during the assembly session.