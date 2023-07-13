BJP candidate Anant Maharaj filed nomination for Rajya Sabha

Kolkata, Amar Shakti : BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, Anant Maharaj submitted his nomination on Thursday. On Thursday morning Mr. Maharaj reached the state assembly and filed his nomination. State BJP President Sukant Majumdar, Union Minister Nishith Pramanik, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Shubhendu Adhikari, BJP MLAs Manoj Tigga and Shankar Ghosh and other leaders were present with him on this occasion. Anant Maharaj had accepted the proposal given by the BJP on Tuesday itself.

Came to Vidhansabha and also met senior BJP leaders

On Wednesday, Mr. Maharaj reached Kolkata along with Union Minister Nishith Pramanik and met senior BJP leaders after coming to the Vidhan Sabha. It is noteworthy that Maharaj is the head of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association and has been advocating for a separate Greater Cooch Behar for a long time. Voting is to be held on 24 for the seven Rajya Sabha seats of Bengal. It is worth mentioning that many names were running from BJP’s side, but in the end looking at political equations, BJP decided to send Anant Maharaj to Rajya Sabha. Cooch Behar People’s Association chief Anant Maharaj is going to Rajya Sabha as the first BJP representative from Bengal. He has been demanding a separate Cooch Behar state for a long time.

Voting on 10 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24

It is noteworthy that the Election Commission has announced the election schedule for 10 seats of Rajya Sabha. The 10 seats on which elections are held include 6 in West Bengal, 3 in Gujarat and one in Goa. Voting will be held on these 10 seats on July 24. In such a situation, preparations have started from the parties.

