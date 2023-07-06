BJP candidate’s husband and party vice president murdered before Bengal Panchayat elections, bullet shell found

Birbhum, Mukesh Tiwari : Two days before the voting of the three-level gram panchayat elections, a sensational case of strangulation to death by unknown miscreants of BJP’s female candidate’s husband and booth vice-president in Birbhum district has come to light on Thursday morning. It has been clearly alleged by the BJP that Trinamool-backed miscreants are behind this murder. The above incident took place in Sarenda village of Hinjala zone under Mohammad Bazar police station area of ​​Birbhum district. The name of the deceased BJP leader has been told as Dilip Mahara (48). As soon as the incident came to light in the morning, BJP workers, supporters and villagers surrounded the dead body on the roadside and demanded the arrest of the killers and a CBI inquiry. Excitement and tension have increased in the area regarding the incident.

what is the whole matter

Regarding the incident, Chhavi Mahara, wife of the deceased Dilip Mahara, has alleged that she is standing in the panchayat elections as a BJP candidate from ward number 224 of Sarenda village. After standing in the election, the local leaders and workers of Trinamool were constantly pressurizing them to withdraw their nominations, but they did not withdraw their nomination papers after the instructions of the party. Trinamool clashed with my husband in the area last night over the installation of the flag. His body was found on the side of the road this morning. A bullet casing was lying at the spot. The second officer of the police station came to the spot and picked up the bullet shell and filled it in his pocket, but due to the pressure of the villagers, the bullet shell was left there. In response to this incident, there is a situation of excitement and tension in the area. Police is trying to control the situation by reaching the spot.

Murdered at the behest of Trinamool leader Kali Banerjee

BJP leader Pinaki Mandal alleges that Dilip Mahara was murdered at the behest of local Trinamool leader Kali Banerjee. Utpal, son of the deceased Dilip Mahara, alleges that the father did not reach home till ten o’clock last night. So we started searching for him from place to place, but could not find anything about him. This morning his dead body was found lying on the side of the road near the village. A bullet shell was also lying from the spot. My father was strangulated to death after being shot at. It is not clear.

CBI investigation requested

The police is trying to manipulate the evidence in the case. We have demanded a CBI inquiry. It is said that by keeping the dead body, BJP workers, supporters and villagers are protesting fiercely. Police say that it is not yet clear whether the said murder was done by shooting or for some other reason. Only after the post mortem report can something be said clearly.

Trinamool has no hand in the incident: Leader Kali Banerjee

Regarding the incident, Trinamool leader Kali Banerjee says that Trinamool has no hand in this incident. Probably Dilip Mahara was killed due to family disturbance.