BJP changed state president of four states

New Delhi, 4 July (Hindustan Times). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started organizational changes at the state level for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections. On Tuesday, BJP national president JP Nadda changed the state presidents of four states.

According to the party’s National General Secretary Arun Kumar, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy has been appointed as a member of the National Executive.

Along with this, the BJP has appointed new state presidents by changing the state presidents of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Telangana. Former Union Minister D Purandeshwari has been made State President of Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister Babu Lal Marandi has been made State President of Jharkhand, former Congress-turned-BJP MP Sunil Jakhar has been made State President of Punjab and MP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been made State President of Telangana. has been appointed.