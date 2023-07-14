BJP condemns lathicharge on workers in Bihar, demands resignation from Chief Minister

New Delhi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the incident of lathicharge on party workers in Bihar. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, while targeting JDU supremo Nitish Kumar, RJD leaders Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a press conference held at the party’s central office on Friday, compared it to the British rule and Indira Gandhi’s dictatorship. Did. He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav should resign for this condemnable incident.

He said that lathi charge on teachers, lathi charge on students, lathi charge on women shows that Bihar’s Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi government is conspiring to crush their opponents like the British. A very sad incident has happened yesterday, the amount of condemnation it deserves is less. A peace march was carried out on the streets of Patna by BJP leaders and workers in favor of teacher candidates and farmers of the state. BJP leaders and workers were lathi charged, in which BJP General Secretary of Jehanabad district Vijay Kumar Singh was killed. BJP has made huge sacrifices for the rights of farmers, teachers, laborers and women of Bihar.

He said that the leaders and workers of BJP in Bihar were lathi-charged, as was done by the British during the freedom struggle. Jungle Raj 3 has arrived in Bihar. The barbaric lathi charge that took place in Bihar yesterday, will become a big witness of autocracy and dictatorship in independent India.

Nityanand Rai said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who conducted lathicharge for the purpose of murder, should resign immediately. The guilty policemen who killed BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh should be arrested and punished without delay. The Nitish-Tejashwi government should answer the people of Bihar for the barbaric lathicharge.

Rai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating Black Day in Bihar today. The Bharatiya Janata Party will continue the struggle against the lathi-shot, corrupt, looting government. He said that the Nitish-Tejashwi government conspired to hide the truth of Vijay Kumar Singh’s murder and the Bihar government is saying that he was not killed in lathicharge. The truth is that BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh was killed and thousands of people were injured in brutal police lathicharge by the Nitish-Tejashwi government.