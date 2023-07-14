BJP constitutes 4-member investigation team in Patna lathicharge case, report will be submitted to JP Nadda

Patna. Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has formed a team to investigate the police lathicharge incident on BJP workers and leaders on Thursday, 13 July. JP Nadda has strongly condemned the brutality of the administration and the dictatorial attitude of the state government. Also expressed deep sorrow over the death of party worker Vijay Singh who was killed in police lathicharge. Many senior leaders and party workers were injured in this lathi charge by the police. BJP National President JP Nadda has constituted a high level inquiry committee to investigate this incident. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvardas, MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Vishnu Dayal Ram and MP Sunita Duggal have been included in this inquiry committee. This four-member BJP team will come to Patna and investigate the lathicharge incident and hand over the investigation report to BJP national president JP Nadda. After this, the National President will take further action on the basis of this investigation report. BJP’s national general secretary and headquarter in-charge Arun Singh has informed about this.

lathi charge failure of state government

Here, BJP National President JP Nadda has condemned the incident of lathi charge on BJP workers and leaders in Patna. On Thursday itself, after the lathicharge incident, JP Nadda had said that the lathicharge on BJP workers in Patna was the result of the failure and fury of the state government. The Grand Alliance government is attacking democracy to save the fort of corruption. During this, JP Nadda had also said about Bihar’s Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has even forgotten his morality to save the person on whom the chargesheet has been made. JP Nadda has alleged that the lathicharge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and anger of the state’s Nitish government. Nadda also alleged that the government of Bihar’s Nitish-Tejashwi grand alliance is attacking democracy to save the fort of corruption. Many BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders and workers have been injured in Patna due to the use of lathi charge and water cannon by the Bihar Police.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda forms a four-member inquiry committee to probe the death of BJP worker Vijay Singh who died yesterday allegedly during a lathi charge in Patna, Bihar. The committee will submit a detailed report to JP Nadda after a probe. pic.twitter.com/g5LX0sO3Cb

BJP celebrating black day, did Raj Bhavan march

Meanwhile, the BJP is celebrating Black Day in the state today in protest against the lathicharge by the police. BJP alleges that Vijay Singh died in lathicharge. However, the state government has denied this. State BJP President Samrat Chaudhary said that during the celebration of Black Day, demonstrations were held against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Along with this, today Raj Bhavan march was taken out in protest against the incident of police lathicharge on BJP workers. Under the leadership of BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP MP Sushil Modi and many BJP leaders reached Raj Bhavan. Many BJP leaders and workers were present outside the Raj Bhavan. At the same time, the patron of Hindustani Awam Morcha and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi also reached the Raj Bhavan to protest against this incident. Along with this, all BJP MLAs and councilors also participated in the Raj Bhavan march. BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor against the lathicharge incident. The BJP delegation met the governor and sought his intervention in the matter.

Nitish government on BJP’s target

On the other hand, after this incident, BJP leaders are continuously targeting Nitish Kumar’s government. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that a BJP worker was murdered in front of everyone’s eyes on the road of Patna. Vijay Singh’s death is the culmination of the cruelty of the Grand Alliance government. It is noteworthy that BJP leaders were taking out a Vidhansabha march against the state government on Thursday. During this the police lathicharged. Zilla Parishad President Anant Kumar alias Tuntun Sah has suffered serious injuries in the lathicharge. He has been admitted to the ICU of Jaiprakash Hospital. Apart from this, many other leaders of the party have also been injured in the lathicharge.